As controversy continued to trail the selection of new Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has vowed to preserve the integrity and sanctity of the tradition.

The governor while speaking during a condolence visit to the late Olubadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji’s palace, announced that the departed monarch would get a royal and befitting burial.

Addressing the widow and family members of the late monarch at his Popo Yemoja palace in Ibadan, Makinde equally said that Ibadan traditional institution must revert to its original concept.

According to him, this should be the last time there will be controversy on the next person who will ascend to the throne of Olubadan of Ibadanland.

He assured all indigenes and lovers of Ibadan that his administration would only carry out what the late Olubadan stood for, saying that he would “do what is right to preserve the integrity and sanctity of the traditional institution of Ibadan land.”

He said: “I and the entourage of the Oyo State government are here this evening to pay our official condolence visit to Olori and the family of our father, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, who joined his ancestors. So, this is a way to tell the family that at this moment when you are grieving for Kabiyesi leaving us, we are here to identify with you and the family.

“We are here to say that it is a joint pain, as you are not the only ones feeling the passage of Baba. I pray that God Almighty will continue to be with you. And I want to assure you that there is nothing Baba has left that will be left abandoned, but instead they will go from strength to strength.

