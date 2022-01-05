Despite the brewing legal tussle over the installation of the next Olubadan, the Olubadan-in-Council has declared that the throne of Olubadan remains sacrosanct, despite the elevation conferred on all the members of the Olubadan-in-Council as monarchs.

The chiefs insisted that tradition would be followed in naming the next Olubadan of Ibadan, regardless of their elevation to obas.

The chiefs at the end of a two-hour closed-door meeting held at the residence of Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun said members of the council would meet and announce the next Olubadan of Ibadan in line with tradition after the mourning of Oba Saliu Adetunji was over.

However, the Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja and two other members of the council were absent at the meeting.

It would be recalled that a legal practitioner, Michael Lana had in a letter to Governor Seyi Makinde warned against the installation of the Otun Oluubadan, Lekan Balogun as the new Olubadan citing legal implications.

The lawyer recalled that former governor, late Abiola Ajimobi, without thinking of the legal effects of his actions on the future of Ibadan traditional institution, conferred the title of obaship on some High Chiefs and Baales and gave them.

“I humbly draw your attention to a traditional aberration and illegality that may occur in an attempt to install another Olubadan of Ibadanland, in view of the existence of Suit No.!/22/2020 HRM Oba (Senator) Leka Balogun & ORS V Governor of Oyo State & ORS.’’

