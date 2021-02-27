ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Information and Culture Minister, Alh Lai Mohammed has advised the kingmakers and those entitled to the vacant stool of Ajase-Ipo in Kwara State to ensure a rancour-free selection process.

Mohammed gave the advice when he paid condolence visit to Ajase-Ipo in Irepodun local government area of Kwara State over the demise of Olupo, Oba Sikiru Woleola Ilufemiloye II.

The minister said that “our prayer is that he gets a successor without any

problem. That he gets a successor whose tenure will be as successful

and as fruitful as his own.”

“We have come here for condolence and we pray for the soul of the departed monarch. At the same time we pray for peace to reign in Ajase-Ipo. The departed monarch was an extremely religious person. He took his religion seriously and he also took his mortality very serious. I remember, each time I referred to him as kabiyesi, he would say ‘no only God is kabiyesi.’

” This was a man that was always practical. He is fair to all. He believed in the truth and he always told me that ‘if not for God, he would not have become the king; that he was the least favoured amongst the contestants; that he never for one minute forgot that. I am sure

the whole town and the whole state will miss him.”