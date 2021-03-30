By Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa

The president of Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Hon. Daniel Igali, has lauded Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, for his administration’s tremendous support to Nigerian wrestlers ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Igali gave the commendation when the governor visited the Nigerian wrestling camp in Yenagoa ahead of their departure to Tunisia for the Tokyo Olympic Games African qualifiers.

Igali, who is also the Bayelsa State commissioner for youth and sports, expressed gratitude to Governor Diri for his support to the federation since the wrestlers began camping about a month ago.

He said: “On behalf of the NWF, I want to thank Governor Douye Diri for all the support to wrestling. We started camping here over three weeks ago and the governor has been responsible for bringing everybody to camp in Bayelsa.

“Bayelsa is the only state that has hosted the annual national wrestling championship for the past 10 years in the country. All our athletes from Bayelsa, the South-South and across the country regard Bayelsa as the home of wrestling.”

The former Canadian international said the first batch of the athletes would depart the country yesterday, March 29 while the second batch would leave today, March 30.

He said nine out of the 10 wrestlers going for the Olympic qualifiers are African champions and expressed hope that they would win their first Olympic medal.