The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare’s intervention has secured the release of basketball kits of the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) from Apapa Wharf.

The caretaker chairman of the Nigerian Basketball Federation, (NBBF) Musa Kida confirmed the release of the items late Thursday.

The Sports Minister expressed appreciation to his counterpart in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali for making the release of the kits possible.

