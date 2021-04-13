The deputy president of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has congratulated Nigerian heavyweight boxer, Efe Ajagba, on his victory over American Brian Howard.

Senator Omo-Agege described the Ughelli-born boxer who coincidentally comes from the same Delta Central Senatorial District, as a rising star not only for the Urhobo nation in particular but also for Delta State, Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

He stressed the need for the youth to emulate Ajagba’s can-do spirit by pushing themselves to the limit. By doing this, he added, there will be no stopping them.

The 2016 Nigerian Olympian and rising heavyweight contender at the weekend made another strong statement with his 12th knockout win of his career by delivering an emphatic third-round knockout of Brian Howard in front of a sold out crowd at the Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Efe Ajagba is a proud son of Urhobo. We are known for our resilience, bravery and high level of competitiveness in all walks of life. He holds the record for the fastest victory in boxing history after his opponent was disqualified for leaving the ring one second after the opening bell. As an Amateur, he won gold medal at the 2015 African Games and bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

“We are proud to associate with your success over the years as we look forward to more victories from you in the near future.

“We use this medium to call on our youth to learn and emulate the Ajagba spirit of never giving up even in the face of challenges as we continue to encourage our youth in sports participation,” an elated Omo-Agege stated.