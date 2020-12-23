BY EMAMEH GABRIEL, Abuja.

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described thedeath of Prof. Moses Tedheke, a political scientist, as a great loss to the Urhobo nation and Nigeria as a whole.

Omo-Agege in a statement signed by his special adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, said the Urhobo people and the entire federation lost a great academic gem and self-effacing patriot with the death of Professor Moses Tedheke, who till his death was a Professor of Political Science at the Nigerian Defense Academy.

Tedheke, civil war veteran and Professor at the Nigerian Defence Academy’s Department of Political Science and Defence Studies, passed away on Monday evening.

The deputy president of the Senate noted that the late Professor was one of the true intellectual giants produced by Urhoboland and whose thoughts and ideas impacted many across the federation.

“Professor Moses Tedekhe, known as ‘Mwalimu’ (Teacher) by students and lecturers at NDA’s Department of Political Science and Defence Studies was a radical activist whose former students have been serving the nation in various arms of the Nigerian military.

“He was an Army veteran (1968 – 1978) who joined NDA as Assistant Lecturer on October 1, 1987 as Assistant Lecturer and became Head of Department from April 1989 to September 1989.”