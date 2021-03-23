ADVERTISEMENT

BY TOPE FAYEHUN,

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said his state is not part of the agitation of Chief Sunday Igboho and others for a sovereign Yoruba State.

Akeredolu further disclosed that the people of the state have decided to stay in the Federal Republic of Nigeria as presently constituted.

Speaking at the swearing-in of the new SSG and other advisers in Akure, the state capital, on Monday, Akeredolu said no part of the entire state, known and delineated as Ondo State, would permit any gathering or agitation which may suggest that the people are in support of what he termed ‘unthinking rabble-rousing.’

The governor said the state would not subscribe to banditry and recklessness in putting forth its demands.

Akeredolu said the right of citizens to discuss, agitate and even fight to right perceived wrongs, culminating in self-determination, must be done within known and acceptable parameters, adding that all concerned must agree to pursue the same objectives to achieve a desirable or desired end.

He stressed that the reasons for the declaration of hostilities must not be fleeting fancies of disaffection engendered by perceived politics of exclusion for personal benefits.