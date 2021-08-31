Angry residents of Graceland Estate, Obaile in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, yesterday trooped out in their large numbers to seal off the office of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), over alleged crazy electricity bills.

The residents of the area used the protest to decry the alleged nonchalant attitude of the BEDC, towards improving their services in the area.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, such as, “We say no to crazy bills: We don’t want estimated Billings; BEDC, Give us Pre-Paid Meters; BEDC is Cheating Us, We Are Ready to Pay for What We Consume,” among others, the residents lamented that despite the efforts of the landlords and landladies of the estate, the company had refused to listen to their case.

They occupied the BEDC head office in Akure, as early as 8:30 am, locked the entrance gate of the company and refused the workers entry.

It took the intervention of soldiers on duty at the BEDC office to allow some staff to go about their duties.

Addressing journalists at the venue of the protest, the chairman of the Graceland Estate, Mr. Popoola Martins, said they had paid for pre-paid metres but the electricity firm refused to provide metres for them.

Reacting, the spokesman for the BEDC, Akure branch, Mr Micheal Barnabas, explained that the protesters were not given pre-paid metres because they were on Band E.