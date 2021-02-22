BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

At least one person has been confirmed dead while four others were injured in a motor accident that occurred on Gbogan-Ibadan expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Sector Commander, Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim who confirmed the accident in a statement on Monday by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi said the accident which was caused by over speeding and non-compliance to road traffic regulations occurred around Salam-Salam area, seven kilometers to Sasa Bridge.

“The accident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Monday on the Gbongan expressway and 11 persons were involved. They include six males, four females, and one female child.

“A navy blue Toyota Sienna car with registration number, WWD 172 AA, lost control while on top speed and somersaulted several times before landing in a bush on the roadside.

“Four persons that were injured were one male, two females and one child. They have been taken to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) Ile-Ife for further treatment.

“The dead have also been taken to the OAUTH morgue while items belonging to the deceased were recovered,” she said.

According to her, the damaged vehicle has been towed by the command’s heavy-duty truck to allow free flow of traffic.

The sector commander appealed to motorists to desist from speeding and also obey road safety regulations to avoid loss of lives.