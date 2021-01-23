The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun on Saturday confirmed the death of one person in an accident that occurred on Ipetu-Ijesa – Akure highway.

The confirmation is contained in a statement issued by the spokeswoman of the sector command, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi in Osogbo.

The statement quoted the Sector Commander, Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim, as saying that the accident occurred about three kilometres from Iwaraja, Omo-Ijesa area, at about 11.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Two persons were involved in the accident but one died while the other is in a state of coma with severe injuries.

“The corpse of the dead victim has been taken to the morgue, while the injured was rushed to Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa for treatment.

“A light blue Commercial Vehicle with registration number EKY 940 XW collided with a truck due to over-speeding and disobedience to road traffic regulations.

“We have cleared the area to enable free flow of traffic without any gridlock, while our patrol team and Zebra 19 Ambulance took the corpse to the mortuary,’’ the statement read in part.

According to her, the command would continue to engage stakeholders on the dangers associated with disobedience to traffic regulations.

“We have been intensifying on our safety campaign and would continue to ensure that accidents are minimised.

“Road users must always be conscious by taking caution when making use of the highways in order to avoid any eventuality which might lead to death or severe injuries.’’

Ibrahim appealed to motorists to avoid over-speeding, wrongful overtaking, making calls while driving, alcoholic drinking and use of drugs to avoid accidents on highways. (NAN)