BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

One person has been killed in the fight that erupted between two factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) on Tuesday in Akure, Ondo State capital.

Consequently, the state government has suspended indefinitely all activities of the NURTW across the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the deceased who was said to be a member of the NURTW and identified as Shina was allegedly shot on Tuesday during the fracas that ensued between the two factions in the state.

It was gathered that the drivers were fighting over management of parks even after the Ondo State Government had ordered the suspension of driver’s union activities in the state.

The unionists caused unrest around the Oja Oba area, Adesida Road by shooting sporadically while residents and traders scampered to safety.

This crisis erupted barely 48hours after the factional unionists fought in the Owode area of the state, injuring many people.

The development halted Vehicular movement and business activities around the area Oja Oba, Adesida Road, Fiwasaye, and Old garage.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Special Duties and strategy, Dr. Doyin Odebowale also ordered the NURTW members to immediately vacate all motor parks across the state.

The government hinged its decision on what it described as unruly and uncultured behavior of the union leaders which resulted in violent attacks on members and innocent citizens.

The government, however, said the indefinite suspension did not affect RTEAN who peacefully comported themselves.