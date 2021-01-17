On December 19, 2019, the minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu promised that the administration would embark on integrated and demonstration farms in the six area councils.

Aliyu, who disclosed this when she visited Integrated Farms Limited in collaboration with SCC Nigeria Limited in Kagoro area of Kaduna state, also affirmed that soil test would commence by January, 2020 in the six area councils, to ascertain the viability of the project in each of the councils.

The minister stated that the proposed integrated and demonstration farms when established, would empower and build up the capacity of farmers, as well as close up the unemployment gap in the nation’s capital.

Aliyu also pointed out that Abuja has a large market to take in all produce from such integrated farms, stating that the intended project would boost economic activities in the territory.

According to her, “I came here with the chairmen of the six area councils to carry out an on-the-spot assessment of integrated farms in collaboration with SCC Nigeria Limited, with a view to replicating such in all the councils across the territory. What we have seen so far is quite encouraging and I can assure you that it is achievable. I have no doubt in my mind that if properly executed in the FCT, it will not only bridge the unemployment gap, but it will further boost the economic activities of farmers. As an administration, we will continue to strengthen and empower the youth and women in the agricultural value chain,” she added.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that in view of the huge resources and technical-know-how required for the establishment of demonstration farms, the administration opted for Public Private Partnership (PPP) to drive the process, while insisting on competent and capable partners to drive the process.

Regrettably, the project is yet to take-off, one-year after the pronouncement, a situation that was linked to the 2020 lockdown, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement signed by the special assistant (media) to the minister, Austine Elemue and made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday, indicated that at the first quarters of 2020, the global community including Nigeria was plagued with the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to lockdown, which stretched to November 2020.

Elemue added that at the moment, the administration is still working towards actualising the demonstration farm projects in the New Year, adding that the project has not been abandoned.

He however noted that despite the lockdown, the administration has embarked on numerous programmes in the area of job creation and food security in the territory.

“On March 11, 2020, the FCT minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu unveiled the N70million Aquaculture Centre for women and youths in Kwali area council. The project was part of efforts towards achieving Mr. President’s agenda of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty through the agricultural value chain.

It was also aimed at building a strong economic base for rural dwellers, who constitute over 50 percent of FCT population, and to engage them in productive ventures that would enhance their capacities to earn a meaningful source of living, thereby improving their socio-economic status.

Recall that the current administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari transformed agriculture as a cardinal pillar of the federal government, leading to more effective farm input distribution system, provision of high-yield seedlings, fertilizers and pesticides to rural farmers at subsidised rates.

He added that the administration has also demonstrated its commitment in the establishment of a special agro-industrial processing zone.

“The FCT administration will leverage on the federal government’s ease of doing business strides, the new network of roads and rails that will drive the process. It is in heeding to this clarion call that the FCT administration has been making efforts to open-up the agricultural landscape and attract suitable investment”.

Presently, the administration is fine-tuning discussions with the African Development Bank (AfDB), towards the smooth take-off of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) as well as the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP). This is in addition to a number of local and multi-national companies that are in the process of finalising investment commitments in various agricultural value chains within the FCT,” he added.