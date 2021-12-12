It’s exactly one year without our mentor, leader, guide, instructor, discipler, Oga Sam , who left to be with the Lord last year 11th Dec, 2020.

It’s still unbelievable each time I think about him. Because we rarely meet with him after leaving Leadership in 2010, it’s always to me as if it’s one of the long time no see situations of life where we shall meet again here on earth.

The news of the painful demise of Oga Sam came to me through our brother Kingsley around the hour of 12 midnight when I travelled to Jos for an occassion. I had barely retired to bed when Kingsley’s call came. I thought he wanted to greet or share a story with.me or confirm something, but shockingly, he told me Chairman is dead, with a shaking voice. What happened Kingsley? He too was in a state of confusion as he was passing the message and the phone went off. I had to allow him stabilise before calling him back around 2am.

I couldn’t sleep after the call but kept calling other colleagues and people to confirm. The last person to confirm to me that Oga Sam had gone was Hon Dan Dul, a very close political leader in Plateau and Chairman’s inlaw, who himself died about 2 months ago. It was painful and shocking, sad and devastating all through. Up till now, no one has told us what happened to our chairman but we all assumed it was heart attack.

Thank God for sending that great Man in the direction of people like me who benefited so much from his hard tutelage and critical mentorship. He was very tough and daring. You had to be courageous and honest to confront his idealism and realism. Even when you are on your right, you need boldness to stand him because once you are afraid you can not defend yourself nor be in shape to defend any issue.

Thank God Almighty for His grace and mercies upon the life of his wife, children and entire extended family. It has been God’s grace that has kept the family going and strong.

Thank God for the management of leadership which has been holding forth and keeping the quality and spirit going.

As we remember our benefactor and mentor, I pray God Almighty to bless his soul and show him mercy. May God Almighty help his family and keep them in His arms of love, provision, security, peace, good health and prosperity in Jesus name.

May God inspire and strengthen the management and staff of leadership Group of Newspapers to wax strong and keep moving stronger to huge admiration and patronage of the entire media industry and the Nigerian public.

May Sam Nda Isaiah’s good and patriotic soul rest in perfect peace with the Lord.