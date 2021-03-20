By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the commission will continue to recognise and deal with only 18 political parties, even as it urged the 74 deregistered political parties to await the judgement of the Supreme Court.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday in Abuja and signed by the national commissioner and chairman Voter Education and Publicity Committee, Festus Okoye, said the commission is always ready to obey court orders and will abide by any judgment delivered by the Supreme Court.

Okoye recalled that some of the deregistered parties hinge their request to nominate candidates on the judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered on 11 June, 2020.

He said INEC will not monitor any purported primaries by any of the deregistered political parties and will not issue access code to or accept the list and particulars of candidates emanating from such primaries.

The statement reads in part: “The National Unity Party has appealed against the said judgment to the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the case is presently pending in that Court. The appeal as well as the one filed by the Commission against the judgment of the Court of Appeal relating to the 22 deregistered parties are pending in the Supreme Court.

“Considering the conflict between the two judgements, the commission counselled that It is in the interest of the electoral process for both matters to be consolidated.

“The electoral process will be better served through a final resolution of the issues in the deregistration of political parties. It will also enable the commission to stand on firm grounds rather than pick and choose which between two conflicting decisions it should obey.”

Meanwhile, Okoye said the registered political parties are reminded to strictly adhere to the provisions of their constitutions on internal party administration and nomination of candidates for elections.