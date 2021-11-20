The minister of water resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, has said only 71 local government areas of the country’s 774 are open defecation-free (ODF).

This is just as 46 million Nigerians lack access to toilet facilities.

The minister disclosed this at the 2021 World Toilet Day jointly organized by the Federal Ministry of Environment and Federal Ministry of Water Resources in collaboration with stakeholders.

He said an estimated 494 million people were practicing open defecation globally of which 46 million are Nigerians which ranks Nigeria among the countries with the highest number of people involved in ODF.

He said the practice of open defecation due to non-availability of sanitation facilities was linked to sanitation related diseases, poor educational outcome and loss of productivity, in addition to the lack of dignity, inconvenience and violence experienced by women and girls, when practicing open defecation.

He said to address this unfortunate situation and its negative implication on national development, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources in collaboration with stakeholders in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector had rolled out initiatives such as the development of a Roadmap towards making Nigeria Open Defecation Free (ODF) by 2025, Partnership for Expanded Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) programme, the National WASH Action Plan to revitalize the sector and declaration of a state of emergency in the sector by the president.