he People’s Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M) has asserted that the only way to resolve the escalating horrors of capitalist economic policies that are destroying Nigeria is to rally behind the struggle for the socialist transformation of Nigeria.

In an address on the state of the nation in Abuja, the group led by Jaye Gaskia of Campaign for Transformative Governance and Omotoye Olorode said Nigeria needs a new political leadership that is people based and committed to addressing the challenges of living conditions and transformative governance for all.

The group also urged Nigerians to reject all divisive efforts and enjoined them to join the quest to achieve social emancipation from the grip of the ruling class and the strangulating capitalism.

Gaskia who ascribed insecurity in the country to outright failure in the governance system since independence, said the current ruling class has not addressed security challenges holistically because they “benefit from the crisis”, adding that for desired changes to occur, Nigerians need to change the current ruling class and replaced it with leadership that is democratically chosen from among themselves.

To guarantee security in the country, the group believed in community based approach that will enable each community to establish self defence mechanism and have ownership of the security structures that will enable them deal with the challenge and fish out perpetrator of conflicts.

Labour veteran, Salisu Muhammed who joined in the call said the movement would create an opening on the basis of democracy to encourage socialist actors into politics and drive the needed change for Nigeria.