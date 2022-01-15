The Aare Onakankanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has stressed the need for Nigeria to adopt the 1963 constitution in order to save the country from anarchy and disunity.

Adams who made this call during a press conference as part of the programme lined up for the celebration of the 4th anniversary of the installation as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land in his resident in Lagos, said they have to restructure the country in line of regionalism because the country cannot as a nation.

He said, ‘’Nigeria is surviving on oxygen like a sick patient. For us to save the country, we have to go back to the 1963 constitution.

“I think the government has the right to expand the content of the constitution and make it as a constitution of the people so that we can move Nigerians forward on the basis of regionalism.

“We are homogeneous races as Yoruba people and it is only unenlightened and selfish people, we agree that Yoruba Nation should go for statism and anyone calling for statism for Yoruba Nation is equally calling for anarchy for the future of Yoruba people.”

Adams who was installed as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land on January 13, 2018, said, “The event, which had in attendance, five sitting and former governors, prominent dignitaries, including over 800 monarchs from the South-West, Republic of Benin and Togo, brought to the climax, the 5-day- traditional rites and seclusion that heralded my installation as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land by the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.”

He said the event also brought to the fore the age-long history, myths and reality of the sacred stool of the Aareonakakanfo that was created in 1530 by Alaafin Ajagbo in the old Oyo Empire.

“My installation as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land in 2018, no doubt, came with a lot of hope and expectations, especially, from the Yoruba, both home and abroad, who saw the demand of the office as a herculean task.’’

