BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi has given birth to the heir to the exalted throne of the Arole Oodua, Ooni of Ife through his wife Olori Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi.

The news of the birth of a bouncing prince was first broken to the world by the monarch himself on twitter and corroborated by a statement by the Director, Media & Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace Comrade Moses Olafare today,

Olafare’s statement read in part: “This is to officially inform the general public that The Almighty Olodumare has blessed the House Oduduwa with a crown Prince as our mother Yeyeluwa, Olori Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi gave birth to a bouncing baby boy at the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 18th November 2020”.

The statement revealed that Olori Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi and the prince are in a perfect condition.

Few months ago, it was rumoured that Oba Ogunwusi was blessed with a baby boy but was refuted by the palace with the assurance that the public will be informed the moment the baby arrives.

It would be recalled that Oba Ogunwusi had his first daughter at the age of 19 and his earlier marriage did not produce a child.

“Congratulations to the Royal family, the kingdom of Ife(The Source), Yoruba race and the entire descendants of Oduduwa worldwide on the safe arrival of this Heir to the sacred throne of the Ooni of Ife” Olafare concluded.