By FESTUS OKOROMADU

Secretary general of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, has commended the Russian Federation for the provision of COVID-19 vaccines to several African countries, including Nigeria.

He however expressed concerns over the future of the global economy as Western economies continue to extend lockdowns due to risk posed by emerging variants of COVID-19 virus.

Addressing the 48th Meeting of the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) held via Videoconference yesterday, he said there is no doubt that the oil market has benefited from the start of vaccinations which offer the promise that the world can overcome this virus, and begin to shift resources to restoring and replenishing our economic potential.

While congratulating the many countries that have started to roll out their vaccination programmes, he stated that billions of people still remain to be immunised, adding there is a risk that uneven progress on vaccinations could hamper the overall global economic recovery.

“We thank the Russian Federation for extending these vaccines to several African countries, including Nigeria,” he stated.

The OPEC scribe who noted that the global economic recovery is still in first gear after its dramatic shift into reverse due to the COVID-19 pandemic, added that “The risks of more virulent variants of the virus continue to keep significant portions of Western economies under extended lockdowns, and demand uncertainty is likely to dominate the coming months.”