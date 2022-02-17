Director of the research division of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Ayed Qahtani, has predicted that global energy demand could rise by at least 28 per cent in 2045.

The OPEC director said all forms of energy will therefore be needed to cope with the rising demand for power.

Speaking during the International Energy Forum in Riyadh, Qahtani, said: “indeed this will require the use of all forms of energy to support the post-pandemic recovery, energy transition, and address the long-term energy needs.”

Qahtani also forecast the global economy to grow by 4.2 percent in 2022.

He admitted the uncertainty of this figure is due to the Covid pandemic, which he said has badly affected the petroleum industry.

Qahtani claimed the pandemic has disrupted supply chains, and now there is a lack of investment, particularly in the oil sector.

