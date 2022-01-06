The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC and non OPEC allies collectively known as OPEC+ have decided to raise its out- put target by 400,000 barrels a day from February

The move had been broadly expected given U.S pressure to boost supply and no new major COVID-19 restrictions.

World oil markets are widely expected to remain prone to geopol- itics in 2022 particularly over persistent Russia-ukraine standoff and ongoing Iranian nuclear negotia- tions likely to be closely monitored by OPEC+.

The body particularly world’s largest oil producers agreed on Tuesday to stick to its planned increase in oil production from February as energy investors weigh the potential impact of soaring omicron COVID-19 cases.

Led by OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC leader Russia, the energy alliance is in the process of unwinding record supply cuts of roughly 10 million barrels per day.

The historic production cut was put in place in April 2020 to help the energy market after the coronavi- rus pandemic cratered demand for crude.

“Oil prices are still hovering around $80 a barrel, that’s probably higher than what U.S. President Joe Biden wants,” Herman Wang, managing ed- itor of OPEC and Middle East news at S&P Global Platts, told CNBC’s“Street Signs Europe” on Tuesday.

