Kwara is one of the states where open defecation is still rampant.

But, the state government is not leaving any stone unturned in addressing the unacceptable and unhealthy habit.

LEADERSHIP observed that there are public toilets in some strategic locations within Ilorin metropolis, but most residents have refused to put them to use because of lack of proper maintenance.

It’s in recognition of the above that the state government has decided to construct what it called very important personality (VIP) toilets across the state.

LEADERSHIP investigation showed that the government has awarded contracts for 64 VIP public toilets in the last two years at a sum of N280 million.

Some of the toilet projects were awarded to contractors by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to improve hygiene in primary schools across the state.

Confirming the award of contracts for 64 VIP toilets, the chairman of the indigenous contractors and suppliers in the state, Mr Abiola Adegoke said that the award of the contacts was in two batches of 32 each.

Adegoke who assured the state government of quality job, thanked the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for patronising the indigenous contractors.