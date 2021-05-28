A total of 125 archers from across the country are to jostle for a place in the National Team at the Nigeria Archery Federation (NAF) National Open Trials scheduled for next month at the Package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The three-days Trials which will hold from June 25 to 28, 2021 is meant to select players that will represent Nigeria in regional and continental tournaments slated for Cote d’Ivoire and Morocco in July respectively.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday in Abuja, NCF President Mohammed Abdullahi said seven clubs have already signified their interest to participate in the Trials, adding that the military and para-military are also expected to make a good representation.

“We are expecting a lot of countries during the African Championship, more than 19 countries will participate. It therefore means that we must take our best athletes to the Championship. We need to hit the ground running now and aspire to be among the elite archers in Africa.

“I’m sure of the abundant talents we have in the country that hold themselves against any opposition in Africa,” Abdullahi said.

“We are going to have regional and continental programmes. The regional programme will hold in Cote D’Ivoire while the African tournament is slated for Morocco later in the year. Apart from these, there are several programmes lined up in Europe, America and Australia. Even if we can’t attend all the programmes we should be able to participate in a little one we can afford.”

The former para-soccer boss called on well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to identify with archery and help reposition the sport in the country, saying the archery will soon be household sports in Nigeria.