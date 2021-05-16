The governors of the Southern States of Nigeria put aside political, ethnic and religious differences and impressed the world with their far reaching resolutions and proposals on how to protect, defend and advance the collective interests of their people and the zone. This followed the escalating insecurity in the country in which the northern States have suffered most. The most striking thing about this meet-ing is the courage and boldness of these God-sent governors not to wait until their zone got burnt like the north before thinking of what to do.

Situating it within a popular Hausa adage which says, “Idan ka gan gemun danuwanka ya kama wuta, ka shafa wa naka ruwa”, meaning if you see the beards of your neighbour on fire, put water on your own to avoid flames.

These governors have thought excellently well to nip in the bud what is gradually getting into their ter-ritories to avoid it having a permanent abode.

At its meeting held last week, precisely on 11th May, 2021, the Southern Governors Forum reviewed the security and insecurity situation in the nation generally and focused on how it affects them and their people and decide to be proactive. This, they believe, is the only way to help themselves since the President who is also from the northern part of the country, and one of the boiling states, has done little or nothing to help his zone and people.

The Southern governors called themselves together quickly and pleaded with themselves in very strong terms not to allow their zone boil like the north. They told themselves the truth that God in heaven will hold them accountable for failing the people after they sacrificed to bring them to power, and that it will be meaningless to continue to occupy the exalted seat of government while the people keep dying everyday. They agreed to put heads together to do something, take drastic actions to re-store humanity to human beings and make their people feel its sense. These governors are from dif-ferent political parties such as the PDP,APC and APGA, with different ethnic, tribal ad religious inclina-tions.

They came up with viable positions on the current situation and agitations which is not just on the es-calating insecurity, but the contentious issue of restructuring and that of the dreaded Covid-19 pan-demic. They agreed that only a united zonal front can advance the prospect for inter-state collabora-tion and partnerships to address these burning matters. The states of the south have been passing through some security turbulence in the last few years, but not up to the level of carnage and damage witnessed in the north, and yet would not want to wait until the situation becomes as worst as it is in the north.

The proactive governors affirmed that the people of Southern Nigeria remain committed to the unity of Nigeria on the basis of justice, fairness, equity and oneness and peaceful co-existence between and among its peoples with a focus on the attainment of shared goals for economic development and prosperity.

They also observed that the incursion of armed herders, criminals and bandits into the Southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenge such that citizens are not able to live their normal lives including pursuing various productive activities leading to a threat to food supply and gen-eral security. Consequently, the meeting resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across South-ern Nigeria. They did not mince word on this regardless of what the federal government would say.

While noting that development and population growth has put pressure on available land and in-creased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the South, gov-ernments must not keep quite and watch two fighting but must intervene to offer realistic solutions. They said given this scenario it becomes imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South including cattle movement to the South by foot.

They went ahead to recommend that the Federal Government support them and every willing state to develop alternative and modern livestock management systems.

They drew the attention of the federal government to the fact that the progress of the nation re-quires that urgent and bold steps be taken to restructure the Nigerian Federation leading to the evolu-tion of state police, review of revenue allocation formula in favour of the sub-national governments and creation of other institutions which legitimately advance our commitment to and practice of true federalism. They recommended that in view of widespread agitations among our various peoples for greater inclusiveness in existing governance arrangements, the Federal Government should convoke a national dialogue as a matter of urgency.

For me, this resolve to foster cooperation among the Southern States and the nation at large is histor-ic.

What is happening with the northern governors? If they lacked this idea before, now a window has been created for emulation. What are they waiting for? It will be a gross shame if they don’t follow the footsteps of their southern colleagues to address the situation .The northern state governors who are worst hit by all the mentioned issues should wake up, draw inspiration from their southern coun-terparts and act most swiftly. They must develop the needed courage to assist the president achieve security for the zone. Their docility is not in any way a sign of loyalty to the president.