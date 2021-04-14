STORY BY BOBOYE ONDUKU

He had to do a field tour and host a photo exhibition to drive home the point. In his stories as a journalist for the Nigeria Health Watch blog, he continues to make a case for journalists to proffer solutions in their reporting, instead of just putting the problems out there for their readers. He believes proffering solutions would bring about desired results.

WHAT IS SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM?

Solutions journalism is rigorous reporting or storytelling about how people are responding to problems. I use rigorous deliberately because it is not meant to be superficial.

The same energy that most journalists invest in finding and reporting all the problems with the world is what is required to also report about solutions to those problems.

In the end, the idea is to share actionable insights from how people are responding to their problems so that others with similar problems can adapt to their context and solve their own problems. Focusing on problems alone will never give these insights.

THE OPPORTUNITIES

The opportunities are numerous and multifaceted. For media organisations, it can improve their readership as evidence has shown that solutions stories are more empowering. People are getting tired of negative news. Moreover, it doesn’t inspire or empower them to take action.

Newsrooms that adopt solutions storytelling empower their readership thereby building loyalty and this can translate to revenue. For the general public, civil society and other people who hold government to account, it even gives them a better tool to achieve this because it removes excuses.

If a story for instance has shown how a state has been a able to solve a particular problem, the citizens can use that to hold their leadership to account by asking them why they can’t learn from that state to solve their own problem.

For the journalists, the opportunities are numerous are media organisations beyond Nigeria are interested to commission stories that show what’s working. They can leverage this increase revenue, build capacities and networks while building their professional profiles.

THE BENEFITS

Organisations can benefit by being more intentional about telling the stories of their work from a solutions perspective. This is different from public relations because a lot of people sometimes mistake solutions journalism for public relations.

When you share insights that can benefit others and help them solve their own problems, it is never public relations. Solutions journalism has four pillars and once your story has these, it can never be public relations

These are clear definition of the problem, clear articulation of the solution or response to address the problem works, the evidence that it is working and limitations of that solution.

IN SHORT

• Solutions stories are empowering

• Solutions storytelling gives people who hold governments to account a better tool to achieve their objectives because it eliminates excuses

• Journalists can increase capacities and networks while building their professional profiles through solutions journalism