Organizers of the Betsy Obaseki Football Tournament have declared that all is set for a colorful opening ceremony at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

All the 12 clubs and their officials are expected to arrive in the ancient city of Benin on Sunday, September 26th, with the draws for the tournament hold evening of arrival day, while the first matches will be played on Monday, September 27.

The tournament’s head of media and communication, Ebhohiama Musa, said on Tuesday that with less than one week to the event billed to run from September 27 to October 4, all strategies ahead of the opening ceremony are being perfected.

“When we unveiled the logo of the tournament in Benin, it was deemed a beautiful event… That is just a child’s play compared to what we are planning for the opening ceremony.

“It will be a colorful one on Monday, September 27. We are drawing from the experience of hosting the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival.

“We have a governor in Mr Godwin Obaseki and a Deputy in Comrade Philip Shaibu who believe in going for the very best in anything. As everyone can see, Edo is fast becoming the nation’s Mecca of sports. “We hosted the sports festival, hosted the Aiteo Cup final and Super Eagles games. Now, the next big thing is the Betsy Obaseki Football Tournament,” Musa stated.

12 top female teams in the country have already been confirmed for the tournament which the Edo State First Lady is passionate about as a tool to galvanise her pet project of tackling human trafficking and prostitution.