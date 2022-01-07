Members of the Ijaw Youth Council, Lagos State chapter, on Thursday staged a protest in front of Dowen College, Lekki Phase 1, demanding justice for the death of 11-year-old Sylvester Oromoni Jnr allegedly bullied and killed by fellow students in the school.

They also kicked against the reopening of the school and threatened to disrupt its activities.

The group also kicked against the exoneration of the ten suspected staff and students for the alleged murder and negligence of the school by the Lagos State government.

It would be recalled that the directorate of public prosecution at the ministry of justice had cleared the school, students and staff of the college, stating that there was nothing linking the school and the suspects to the alleged crimes.

The group threatened to disrupt activities at the school if it reopens for normal school activities next Monday as reported.

