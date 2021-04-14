BY HEMBADOON ORSAR |

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has tasked traditional rulers and other stakeholders in Konshisha local government area of the state to ensure that all the weapons taken from the slain soldiers are returned unconditionally.

Governor Ortom who gave the order in a communique issued at the end of the expanded security council meeting with stakeholders in the local government said as soon as the arms are returned, the state security council will review the situation.

It was also confirmed in the communique that six persons including two militia members died during the search for the missing soldiers and not seventy persons as being insinuated.

The communique advised all stakeholders in the area to restrain themselves from making inflammatory statements capable of heightening tension again but allow the government and security agencies to handle the matter.

It was also resolved that proper demarcation of the boundary between the two warring local governments should be carried out as soon as possible to avoid further clashes.

While appreciating the military for accepting the plea of the state government not to further escalate the destruction of lives and property of innocent citizens in the affected communities, it was resolved that all those involved in the killing of the soldiers should be arrested and prosecuted.

The communique equally commended traditional rulers and other stakeholders for ensuring that some of the arms are returned and urged them to do more to recover all the weapons.