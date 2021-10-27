Benue State governor Samuel Ortom has signed into law the amended Community Volunteer Guards bill with a call on the State Bureau for Internal Affairs to immediately set up the machinery for recruitment of personnel.

This is even as the governor stated that signing the amended volunteer guards bill into law is another milestone recorded by the state, adding that it was amended 20 years after it was enacted. According to him, due to the rise in crime wave especially in the rural communities, this is the only lawful way to support conventional security agencies to succeed in the fight against insecurity.

The governor announced that five able-bodied men will be recruited from the kindred, 10 at the ward level while the local government will have representatives from council wards to ensure management and supervision of the guards for a smooth take off.

“Those to be recruited must be within the age range of 18-50 years and should have a means of livelihood to avoid the temptation of indulging into unwholesome practices,” he said.

Governor Ortom lamented the rising wave of insecurity across the country, adding that six benue children have been kidnapped in Zamfara while on their way to NYSC orientation camp.

According to him, “We are in touch with their families and we are working and praying hard to ensure their release.”

During the signing ceremony, commissioner for justice, Barr Mike Gusah explained that the old law had elapsed, stressing that under the new law, a command structure will be set up at the district, wards and local government level.

According to Gusah, “Under the amended Community Volunteer Guards Law, personnel will be allowed to carry weapons permissible by law.”