Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has signed into law, the 2022 Appropriation Bill of N155. 6bn with a promise to adhere strictly to its provisions.

He commended members of the state House of Assembly under the leadership of the speaker, Titus Uba, for the timely passage of the bill.

“I want to appreciate the entire members of the 9th Assembly through their leader, Titus Uba, especially those in the opposition party for their team work irrespective of political affiliation.

“I promise not to do anything outside the budget, even if the state needs additional funds we will recourse to the assembly for virement or supplementary budget.

“My duty is to implement the budget passed by the assembly to the letter, and I will ensure that if not all, 90 percent of the budget is implemented, that is why I see no need doing a bogus budget that at the end we will not be able to implement,” he said.

Ortom also commended members of the State Executive Council and all those who contributed to the success of the bill.

