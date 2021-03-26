BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

A Makurdi High Court on Friday adjourned to April 28,2021, for adoption of the final addresses in the N1 billion libel suit instituted by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, against the former Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Terkimbi Ikyange.

Governor Ortom had dragged the former speaker to Court over his comments in the press conference held on Monday July 30, 2018, where he accused the Governor of deducting N50 million monthly from each of the 23 Local Government Area of the state amounting to the N33 billion.

The former speaker also accused Ortom of diverting security vote amounting to N23 billion.

When the case came up, the former Speaker who was led in evidence by his lawyer, Sunday Akoh adopted his previous statements and maintained that he was the speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly as at the time he made those comments against Governor Ortom.

While under cross- examination by Governor Ortom’s counsel, Mr Samuel Irabor, whether Security vote to the governor passes through his office, Mr Ikyange said security vote to the governor’s office does not pass through his office.

He also agreed that spending and retirement of security vote does not pass through his office.

The Counsel also asked the former speaker whether there was a judgment confirming his impeachment as speaker, Mr Ikyange agreed that there was a judgment confirming his impeachment on July 24,2018.

When asked if he appealed the judgement, the former speaker said he didn’t appeal the judgement that confirmed his impeachment.

The former speaker also agreed that he was suspended as a member of the Benue State House of Assembly.

Still under cross-examination, Mr Irabor asked Mr Ikyange if he was a member of the Joint Allocation Account Meeting, JAAC, where allocation to various local governments government funds are disbursed, Mr Ikyange said he was not a member of the JAAC meeting.

After listening to the cross examination questions the trial Judge, Justice Augustine Ityonyiman adjourned the matter to April 28,2021 for adoption of final addresses,after which the court will adjourn for judgement.