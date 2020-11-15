By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigerian ex-international, Juwon Oshaniwa, said that Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr, failed at game management during Eagles’ 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match on Friday.

Recall that Eagles, surprisingly surrendered a four-goal lead to draw 4-4 against the visiting Lone Stars of Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

Oshaniwa, who spoke to LEADERSHIP sports said that poor tactical plan condemned the three time African champions to a disappointing draw.

“It’s not a good result for Super Eagles after going 4-0 up in the opening 30minutes, we should not be drawing against Sierra Lone with a due respect to the Lone Stars, Gernot Rohr should have managed the game properly, we were not supposed to lose the maximum three points on our soil he said.

“The coach should do better as we have all the right players needed to get the right results. I played with Ahmed Musa I know is a living legend and also Joseph Yobo can bring us wealth of experience to bare”.

The 2013 AFCON winner, Oshaniwa further called on the player and coaches to map out a good tactical plan ahead of the reverse fixture in Freetown on Tuesday.

“What the Super Eagles can do now is for them to prove themselves and play better and the tactical approach of the coach and the player should be top notch in Freetown.”