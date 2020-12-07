Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has dismissed reports that Nigerian doctors worsened his shoulder injury.

The Nigeria star is yet to return to action since he suffered a shoulder injury in Benin last month. But on Saturday, Italian outlets – Tuttosport via Football Italia claim medical personnel in the West African country did more damage to the 21-year-old’s injury by trying to fix the dislocated shoulder immediately on the field.

Osimhen dislocated his shoulder after scoring a goal in the Super Eagles’ 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture on November 13.

He is yet to fully recover from the setback but he has started individual training sessions at the club which include therapy and gym sessions.

After coming across the story on social media, Osimhen reacted by describing it as a false story.

The Nigeria forward has scored two goals in eight appearances for Gennaro Gattuso’s side so far in this campaign.

He has consequently missed Napoli’s last four matches and Gattuso recently disclosed the feelings of the former Lille star as he continues to watch his teammates from the sidelines.

“It bothers me to see him [Osimhen] mad and not smiling,” Gattuso said before the Parthenopeans travelled to AZ Alkmaar for Thursday’s Europa League outing.

“He is upset and that is normal. We must ease him back in, we hope he will heal as quickly as possible.”

Earlier on Saturday, Osimhen joined Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis to unveil murals dedicated to late club legend Diego Maradona after the Cumana metro train station was renamed the Mostra-Stadio Maradona stop.