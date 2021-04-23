Napoli’s striker Victor Osimhen has insisted that the Super Eagles have the quality to lift the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria booked their place in the delayed 2021 AFCON billed for Cameroon in January, as the three-time African champions will also in June step up their qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Osimhen, who netted five goals during Eagles’ qualifying campaign to become the joint-highest goalscorer in the AFCON qualifiers along with Zambia’s Patson Daka, said the Gernot Rohr-led side have the talents and are capable to be crowned African champions for the fourth time at the end of the tournament in Cameroon.

“I think we’ve got everything we need to win the next AFCON and to go even more further to qualify for the World Cup. Because this is a squad that has extremely wonderful talents, from the goalkeepers to the strikers, and also the bench.” Osimhen told ESPN.

“Also, of course, we have a very good coach and technical staff that can prepare us well for each game as it comes

According to the former Lille forward “And I think for us we have individual players who can win games for us, the likes of Kelechi (Iheanacho), Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, myself, Paul (Onuachu) and the rest of the squad.

“And I know, of course, that a lot is being expected from this team even though we’re young. I think with what we got on our side, we can go far as well as win the AFCON.”