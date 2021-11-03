Napoli forward Victor Osimhen took part in training on Tuesday after missing Sunday’s 1-0 away win at bottom club Salernitana due to injury.

Osimhen picked up the injury in training last Saturday and failed to take part in a league game for the second time this season.

In his absence, Piotr Zielinski scored the winning goal for Partenpei at the Arechi Stadium.

“After the success against Salernitana, Napoli resumed training today at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center,” reads a statement on the club’s website

“The Azzurri are preparing the match against Legia Warsaw scheduled for Thursday in Poland for the fourth day of the Europa League (6.45 pm).

“The team trained on field 3 starting the session with dry activation and young bull. Subsequently, tactical technical work and strength work.

“Insigne and Ounas spent the entire session with the team. Osimhen did custom work on the pitch. Malcuit did custom work in the gym. Swimming pool for Manolas.”

It remains to be seen if the Nigeria international will be fit for Napoli’s Europa League away clash against Polish club Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

The 22-year-old has scored nine goals in 12 appearances across all competitions for Luciano Spalleti’s side this season.