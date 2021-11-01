Victor Osimhen will undergo a scan to determine the severity of the muscle strain on his calf he suffered in training on Saturday yesterday, Napoli’s officials said.

The initial feeling is that the injury is not serious and he could be back in time for next weekend’s Serie A clash against Verona.

However, the Nigeria international was eft out of the squad for the trip to Campania as the Italian club were not ready to risk their prized asset for a league game.

According to the official website of the Blues, Osimhen underwent diagnostic tests at the Pineta Grande clinic on Sunday, which revealed a gastrocnemius contracture in his right calf.

The injury is not as bad as was first feared and as a result the gangling striker remains in contention to be included on the Nigeria roster for key World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde next month – news that will certainly delight Super Eagles fans and manager Gernot Rohr.

Napoli’s medical bulletin added that Osimhen has begun a treatment programme and will be re-assessed over the coming days.

The 2015 U17 World Cup winner has started the season in blistering form, scoring nine goals in twelve appearances, and has gotten on the scoresheet twice for the Super Eagles in World Cup qualifying.