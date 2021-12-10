Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr hopes Victor Osimhen will be fit for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Osimhen sustained an injury after colliding with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in a Serie A clash on November 21.Napoli announced three days later that the forward will be sidelined for three months after he underwent an operation.

The 22-year-old however resumed training on Wednesday raising hope he will be available for the AFCON finals.

“He resumed training yesterday (Wednesday),”Rohr told AFP, as per Eurosport.

“It’s going to be the race, he has to do bodybuilding, it was a facial injury. ”

The 22-year-old went through a successful but complicated surgery.

Speaking after the successful surgery, the operating doctor, Gianpaolo Tartaro, revealed how and what had to be done to repair the extensive facial injury suffered by the Nigerian striker.

The surgeon revealed the striker required ‘six plaques and 18 screws’ to repair the ‘devastating’ damage.

While reports had suggested Osimhen would be out of action for as long as 90 days, ‘The Lion’ as he is fondly called by some of his fans has made a swift return to training in a little over two weeks.

Napoli confirmed Osimhen’s return to training on their Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The club published a short video of Osimhen doing light jogging at Napoli’s training ground; accompanying the video with the caption “Victor is back in training #ForzaNapoliSempre.

The next steps are now the realization of a carbon mask to protect the fractured area which will allow him to resume training with physical contact, perhaps in the next few weeks.