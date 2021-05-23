In the last few weeks some shadowy groups on the social media emerged drumming support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest the 2023 presidential elections.

Indeed, it is often said in Nigeria that politicians think of the next election immediately after their swearing in. Although it’s 2 years to the presidential election, contenders and pretenders are already subtly throwing their hats into the ring .

The word on the streets right now is which zone will produce the next president of Nigeria .Political analysts have contended that after the 8 year presidency of President Muhammadu Buhari from the north west , it is only fair that the presidency returns to the south.

It is pertinent to note that zoning is not in the constitution of the country but in a multicultural and diverse society like Nigeria, zoning is the only way to give a sense of belonging to some zones . Suffice to say, without zoning , some region or tribes will never have a shot at the presidency of the country.

Expectedly, as the deputy of the President for 6 years now , many assume Osinbajo will throw his hat into the ring . Most deputies often expect to take over their principals after their tenure expires.

However, Osinbajo has distanced himself saying his attention has been drawn to a website that is calling on Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilizing support for him ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande said details of this website and the solicitation of the group are currently trending on WhatsApp with a suggestion that Prof. Osinbajo has “quietly” declared interest in the 2023 election.

He said the Office of the Vice President is not in any way connected to this website or the group behind it and considers such an enterprise an unnecessary distraction.

“Prof. Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election, but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as Vice President in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges.

“Therefore, we ask that people desist from such unhelpful permutations while we all deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, peace and prosperity in the land,” he added.

No doubt, 2023 presidency should be the last thing on the mind of the Vice President and the reasons are not far fetched .

The country presently is beset by security and economic challenges and politics should be the last thing on the mind of any serious politician .

Sadly, no region in the region is exempted from security challenges and what’s uppermost in the mind of Buhari and Osinbajo is how Nigeria can get out of this quagmire.

Needless to say , Osinbajo is eminently qualified to vie for the presidency in 2023 but I believe the praise singers should allow the Vice President do his job and creating a legacy should be the priority now and not 2023 elections.