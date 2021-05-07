ADVERTISEMENT

BY FELIX IGBEKOYI, Asaba

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has warned those who agitating for the break-up of the country to desist from it.

Osibanjo gave the caution yesterday when he visited the Obi of Owa Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Efeizomor II at his palace in Owa-Oyibu, Ika North East local government area of Delta State.

The VP, who was in Delta State to inaugurate the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Marshal Inspectorate Training School in Owa-Alero, said those fanning the embers of discord in the country should be cautioned against such moves.

“It is important for our people to understand that the unity of this country (Nigeria) must not be compromised,” he said.

Nigeria, according to him, is a great nation because of its diversity, stressing that irrespective of its present challenges, the country should harness the inherent benefits to promote sustainable socio-economic growth and development.