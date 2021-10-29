Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tied the success of the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) to a transparent procurement process.

Osinbajo stated this yesterday in Abuja at the formal launch of the “Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement (SPESSE) project.”

The SPESSE, which is designed to bridge the gap between insufficient supply of quality professionals in the procurement, environmental and social sectors, has five implementing agencies and is assisted by World Bank.

The agencies are National Universities Commission (NUC), Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Ministry of Environment, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Affairs and Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

Represented by the minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, the vice president said huge amounts of financial resources go into procurement activities and this undoubtedly pushes up the cost of governance and, in the process, encourages some form of financial waste.

He said the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the federal government, with its objectives of restoring growth, investing in people and building a globally competitive economy strategically, captures the essence of the SPESSE project. He added that one of the objectives is to create jobs and ensure young empowerment.

He said the government intends to achieve this through the promotion of ‘Made-In-Nigeria’ products and services, as well as prudent public procurement, which takes into consideration local content and labour-intensive production processes.

He said, “With the SDG and ERGP in view, we must get procurement, environmental and social safeguards right in Nigeria if we are to achieve the objectives of the two growth plans and make progress in reducing the high cost of governance in the public sector, as well as be strengthened by entrenching transparency and accountability at all levels of government.”

To achieve these, he said there is an absolute need to build adequate technical capacity required for efficient and effective procurement, environmental and social safeguard systems.

“I believe that with the investment in the SPESSE project, the practice of procurement, environmental and social standards in Nigeria would be institutionalised and standardised,” he said.

The executive secretary of NUC, Professor Adamu Rasheed, who was represented by the deputy executive secretary (administration), Chris Maiyaki, said the capacity building project was one with huge potentials in growing the Nigerian economy.

While urging the centres of excellence to remain focus, he said, “The SPESSE project is Nigeria’s attempt at institutionalising the needed sustainable framework in procurement, environmental and social safeguards by offering professional and academic programmes.”

So far, six centres of excellence have been selected, one in each geo-political zone of the country. They are the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, (ATBU), Bauchi; Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria; Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM); Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO); University of Benin (UNIBEN) and University of Lagos (UNILAG).