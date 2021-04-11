The vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has launched the deployment and distribution of 100,000 solar systems units at Jangefe community in Kazaure local government area of Jigawa State.

In his speech, Prof. Osinbanjo said the project, launched in Jigawa, was part of the federal government’s effort in ensuring that all Nigerians access power supply irrespective of their economic and geographical locations.

He said the federal government, under the project, “Solar Power Naija,” is targeting five million rural households with solar system to improve their social and economic lives.

Professor Osinbajo added that the programme was being carried out in collaboration with private investors and commercial banks.

“Besides electrifying our rural communities with the environmental friendly system, the programme will also provide jobs to over 250,000 people across the nation.

“In Jigawa State, 100,000 households from rural communities would benefit from the solar home system intervention.”

In his speech, Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, commended the federal government for the series of developmental projects executed in the state.

He said, besides the over N50 billion cash intervention received from the federal government, the state has also enjoyed road projects, irrigation scheme covering hundreds of hectares and other socio-economic programmes that have improved the social and economic lives of millions of people in the state.

In his speech, the Emir of Kazaure, Dr Najif Hussaini Adamu, charged the beneficiaries of the project to make best use of the facilities to achieve the desired goals.

The emir promised to settle one year bills for 1,000 beneficiaries in Jangefe, where the project was launched.