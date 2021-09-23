A non-governmental organisation, Dorian Homes for Charity and Social Development is set to unveil a 700 capacity state-of-the-art ultra-modern orphanage home in Akure, Ondo State.

The launch is coming amidst the recent challenges faced by abandoned children and underprivileged women across Nigeria.

A statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, signed by the president, Dorian Homes, Dr Tolulola Bayode, noted that the home is aimed at giving hope to the hopeless children, widows, and less privileged persons in Ondo State and Nigeria.

Bayode said the official launch of Dorian Homes will be held on the 14th of October 2021 at Idanre Road, Akure Ondo State.

According to the Bayode, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be the special guest of honour at the forthcoming launch.

Other dignitaries expected during the launch are Ondo State governor Oluwarotimi Akerelodu, Rev Mrs Esther Ambibola Ajayi, minister of Women Affairs and Social Development Dame Pauline Tallen, minister of State Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasodura, Ooni of Ife HRM Oba Adeyeye Enita Ogunwusi Ojaja II, as the Royal Father of the day, the Deji of Akure Kingdom HRM Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, also a Royal Father of the day and Sen. Rochas Okoroacha.

She further noted that the newly built Dorian Home is a vision that will create indelible impacts in the lives of Nigerian children and widows, by creating decent shelters, empowerment opportunities, and social welfare assistance to children, widows, and less privileged persons across Nigeria.

“The facility presently has a skill acquisition centre for women empowerment, a hall with 400 capacity, a worship centre, an international standard children’s hospital, with plans for an amusement park around our site,” she said.

She noted that some government officials have indicated their interest to support the project, so as to ensure its fruition.