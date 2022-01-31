By PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tasked traditional rulers in the country to entrench ethnic and religious harmony in their domains.

He spoke at the conferment of a chieftaincy title, The Oduma (Lion) of Auchi on the minister of state for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba by the Otaru of Auchi, HRH Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III in Auchi local government area of Edo State .

Osinbajo said Auchi was where he did his compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), saying that symbolises Nigeria accommodates all irrespective of ethnic or religious backgrounds like in the case of Agba who is from Uzanu in Etsako East but found a home in Auchi where he lived from when he was two years old.

He said; “The Auchi kingdom has its rich and special history and a celebrated innovation and enterprise of its sons and daughters has brought development and prominence to this kingdom and Edo State.

“It is remarkable and worthy of praise that in the great Auchi Kingdom adherence of both major religions in Nigeria, Islam and Christianity have lived and continue to live harmoniously together for centuries sharing a common bond as embers of this community and even of the same biological families.

“Auchi is therefore in a real sense not just the microcosm of Nigeria, but also an exemplification of our finest values of mutuality and community.

“Our country needs men and women who see and understands that our ethnic diversities is not a point of difference, of men and women who understand that all people regardless of ethnicity and faith deserves to be treated equally fairly and justly and this is where the significance of the traditional institution comes to be because they are regarded and rightly so as the custodians of these values and embodied and the highest and noblest ideals of the people.”

On his part, Agba said the conferment was an appreciation and encouragement for him to continue to offer more services to humanity.

He commended the Edo State government for continuing ten erosion check programmes across the state which he said were started when he was the Commissioner for Environment under the administration of Comrade Oshiomhole and appealed that the Benin Water Storm Project which they also started should not be abandoned.

Among dignitaries at the colourful event were the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, her Transportation counterpart, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Power Engr Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, Accountant General of the Federation, Auditor General of the Federation, several other political appointees and government officials.

Others included former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu who represented the state governor traditional rulers led by the representative of the Oba of Benin.