Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the late premier of the northern region and the Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, as a humanist and thorough bred leader who had the interest of his people at heart.

He said Sardauna was an exemplary leader whose sterling leadership qualities would remain indelible in the political history of Nigeria.

Speaking at a special lecture organised by the Sardauna Memorial Foundation, themed “Reviving the Northern Traditional Institutions, Imperatives on Peace and Security in the North,” held in Kano, yesterday, Osinbajo also stated that, differences pertaining to ethnic and religious decisions was what he had fought to jettison during his lifetime.

“His love for the talakawas, humility, punctuality and generous contributions to mankind is highly commendable.

He said the emirate system in northern Nigeria was a well-structured institution which was the handwork and legacy of Sardauna of Sokoto, adding that the traditional institutions were enjoying the confidence of the people and were held in the highest esteem because they were meeting the yearnings of their people.

According to him, the issue of good governance and leadership in a democratic setting entails a commitment and doggedness of a leader who can at all times strive to safeguard it at all cost, stressing that sustaining his good legacies is the best move going forward.

Commenting on the spate of insecurity rocking the northern part of the country, the vice president gave the assurance that the federal government is working round the clock to ensure that all the perpetrators were speedily prosecuted in line with the laws of the country.

Speaking earlier at the event, the chairman board of trustees Sardauna Memorial Foundation Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, said the late Sir Ahmadu Bello had lived a life worth living which those in position of authorities ought to emulate with commitment and vigour.

Aliyu, who did not only endorse Osibanjo for the 2023 presidency, warned him against allowing incompetent aspirants to take over the mantle of leadership of the country.

The former Niger State governor, who was the guest speaker at the 8th Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture Series and Annual Award Night in Kano, said, “No amount of money would frighten us to allow riffraff to take over Nigeria.”

He said Osinbajo has gone round Nigeria and has done wonderfully well in uniting the different tribes and religions, and knows the economic position of the country. He added that today he stands the best candidate that would change narratives in Nigeria.

He said, “No place for moneybags, no amount of money can frighten us to submit to the whims and caprices of those who are hell bent in using money in winning elections.”

The chairman Northern Governors’ Forum and the governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong said because of the important role of the traditional institution the Forum has set up a committee and sent a proposal to the National Assembly to be passed into law. He noted that if that is done the security problems of the region would be tackled.

He said they are concerned that traditional rulers have been targets of attacks and kidnapping and urged the security agencies to do more in ensuring the safety of the nation in general and traditional rulers in particular.

Also in his remarks, the Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje, extolled the sterling leadership qualities of the late premier of the Northern region Sir Ahmadu Bello, for standing to lead by example, devoid of primordial sentiment, affirming that, if not for what he had done to the region it would continue to remain at the lowest rung of the ladder.

He said, the choice of Kano as venue for the memorial lecture was apt considering the status of Kano as a prominent commercial nerve centre of the country.