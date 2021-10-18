The immediate past secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State of Osun, Alhaji Razak Salinsile, was on Saturday elected its chairman at a well-attended state party congress.

Also, former commissioner for information and strategy in the state, Adelani Baderinwa, from Ifelodun local government area became the new secretary while Comrade Abosede Oluwaseun from Boluwaduro local government was elected as the state youth leader of the APC.

However, Prince Adegboyega Famodun, the outgone caretaker chairman of the party was elected chairman at a parallel congress attended by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Salinsile and 33 others were elected through direct primary mode of election as party members converged at the open field opposite Ladsol Water in the Ogo-Oluwa area of Osogbo, the state capital.

The new Osun APC chairman from Iwo local government area was elected alongside other principal officers to steer the affairs of the party in the next four years.

Thugs who attempted to disrupt the election were repelled by security agencies at the venue of the event while two people were said to have sustained gunshots in the process and subsequently evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

Other state party executives who emerged from the congress are Alhaji Azeez Adesiji, from Ilesa West who was elected deputy chairman; Hon. Biyi Odunlade, from Ife Central local government area, Hon. Wasiu Adebayo from Olorunda council and Hon. Olayemi J. Olatunde from Ede North local government area were elected as vice chairmen, East, Central and West respectively.

There are also Dr Akinlabi Komolafe (assistant secretary); Hon. Akintoyese Ademola (treasurer); Hon. Wasiu Ganiu Ayinla (assistant treasurer); Barrister Gbenga Awosode (legal adviser); Desayo Ogunkunle (assistant legal adviser); Muideen Olateju (financial secretary); Prince Tunde Olagunju (assistant financial secretary); Sadiq Olajide (organising secretary); Akintoyen Opeyemi – assistant organising secretary; Hon. Biodun Agboola – publicity secretary; Popoola Alaba – assistant publicity secretary; Musleem Alamode – assistant welfare officer; Adeyeye Yunusa – auditor and Adegboyega Adisa – assistant auditor Similarly, Mrs Ogundare Aina Funke was elected women leader; Mrs. Olusola Adeoye – assistant youth leader; Abosede Busayo Seun – assistant youth leader; Onigbogi Mukaila – assistant youth leader; Ayoola Asaolu – physical challenged leader; Hakeem Olaoye Otaoroju – senatorial youth leader, Central Olalekan Ishola Omole – senatorial youth leader, East; Boladale Tunde – senatorial youth leader, West; Dr Ifeoluwa Pele – ex-officio, Ife South; Hon. Morakinyo – ex-officio, Ife North; Olakanmi Ajibola Musiliu – ex-officio, Ejigbo; Rafiu Yusuf – ex-officio, Odo-Otin and Adepoju Alirat – senatorial women leader, Boripe.