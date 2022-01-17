All Progressives Congress in Osun State has taken a swipe at the former party chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, over his outburst on minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

In response to Aregbesola declaration during a gathering in Ilesa on Friday that the party is divided in the state and he is with the Rasaq Salinsile-led faction, Famodun berated the minister, telling journalists in Osogbo that his conduct is far below societal expectation, considering his position in the country.

But in a statement signed by the publicity secretary of the APC, Abiodun Agboola, the party described Famodun as a failed party administrator and harbinger of misfortune into the party, saying his incompetence, gluttonous attitude and hypocrisy brought the Osun APC to where it is today.

Agboola said the party takes exception to “crude and gutter languages Famodun employed in his needless response” to the minister’s views on the state of affairs of the party.

“This type of attitude makes reconciliation almost impossible with such leaders,” Abiodun said.

According to him, Famodun refused to speak the truth and failed to act as a party chairman at the early state of the crisis in the party, saying it is unfortunate that he became an errand boy for politicians for selfish reasons.

The statement reads, “Eventually, Famodun owns up to the fact that he is not good to be the chairman by virtue of his response to the comment made by the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. Famodun confirmed our position long time ago of his inability to manage the party. His inability to know when to talk and when not to talk is a serious defect on his person.

“Famodun shouldn’t forget that it is a constitutionally guaranteed right to express opinion and associate with anybody. It is not surprising that because of his inglorious need to please his paymaster, Famodun decided to act and talk anyhow about the former governor. Even though Aregbesola has left government, Famodun lacks the integrity and morality to make enemy of him.

“The National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Committee and the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led reconciliation committee should take judicious note of this particular reaction of Famodun. We have said it before that the man is not capable to be a party chairman, because he lacks the required knowledge and temperament to resolve crisis, which is the main thing in party management. If Famodun believes in resolution, he wouldn’t have reacted like that. It was unreasonable and irresponsible…”

“It is an undisputed fact that a lie told a thousand times will forever remain a lie. The minister admitted there the party is divided and added that work was ongoing to reunite the party members. It is a fact that Famodun was unable to administer the APC for seven years which degeneration was brought to the fore by The Osun Progressives (TOP) which Famodun and company attempted to play down but was established by the minister.

“Famodun’s invective poured out in his personally signed press release signed post further his incompetence in human management which The Osun Progressives had profoundly spoken about. No rational chairman will employ gutter languages he used on the Minister who was once his breadwinner as governor.”