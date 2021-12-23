Leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress APC in the State of Osun on Tuesday agreed on the need to salvage the party and the state from the incumbent administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

The party members who trooped to the Oranmiyan House, venue of the weekly meeting of The Osun Progressives (TOP), a caucus of the party, welcomed three prominent leaders of the party and aspirants for the 2022 governorship election in Osun, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, Hon. Lasun Yussuff and Hon. Najeem Salaam.

At the meeting, which lasted for nine hours, the APC members agreed that it is time to salvage Osun from the hands of Oyetola and his cohorts who they said have grossly disunited the party and alienated those who worked assiduously for his emergence.

In their separate remarks, Najeem, Lasun and Adeoti emphasised the need for the restoration of collective leadership in the Osun APC as it is the only panacea to save it from electoral loss in the forthcoming polls.

They contended that with the support of the APC members who came to the event in their thousands and their colleagues in various local government areas of the state, the party will be rescued from its current gory state and that Osun will return to a leadership driven by collective participation and people focused leadership.

They commended the leadership of the party in the state led by Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile and The Osun Progressives TOP, Reverend Adelowo Adebiyi for resuscitating the party from the doldrums it has witnessed in the last three years.

Party members who spoke to LEADERSHIP expressed optimism that with the turn of events, the APC is better repositioned for the task ahead.

