Former minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation, Mohammed Adoke Bello (SAN) will chair the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Screening Committee to screen aspirants for the July 16, 2022 Osun State governorship election.

Other members of the committee are Senator Aminu Wali, Hon. Nnenna Ukeje, Fidelis Tapgun, while Chief Rahman Owokoniran (South West zonal secretary) will serve as the secretary.

According to the national organising secretary of PDP, Hon. Umar Bature, the screening is scheduled for tomorrow at the NEC Hall of the PDP national secretariat, Abuja at 10 am.

The aspirants are Ademola Adeleke, Akin Ogunbiyi, Dele Adeleke among others.

