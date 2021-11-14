Osun State government has reiterated its determination to ensure the safety of students and their teachers in its schools.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji who gave the assurance debunked claims that the administration of Adegboyega Oyetola is out to witch-hunt its predecessor with the decision to carry out integrity tests on the state-owned model schools.

The ongoing integrity test has raised dust from loyalists of former governor Aregbesola who are insinuating that the exercise was intended to rubbish the project of the immediate past administration.

However, Oyebamiji said the governor will continue to do what is right for his people unlike the desperate elements trying to score cheap political points at the expense of human lives adding that safety of students, teachers and all workers in the affected schools is the reason for the exercise.

Oyebamiji further explained that the origin of the structural challenges in a few of the model schools predated the Oyetola administration.

According to him, a few months after the swearing-in of Oyetola as the governor of the state, some of the facility managers appointed by the previous administration complained to the new administration about the shocking, accelerated deterioration and alarming disintegration of some of the schools under them.

Based on this complaint he said, the new administration in early 2019 requested one of the facility managers, Engr (Mrs) C. B Olajide, who was the one in charge of maintenance of the mega schools and also a Senior Special Assistant to former Governor Rauf Aregbesola to carry out a comprehensive assessment of the physical conditions of the 10 functional Mega schools and come up with repair and rehabilitation needs.